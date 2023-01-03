Romain Virgo delivers a smooth mix on Old Year’s Night Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The year 2023 got off to a great start for patrons who flocked to see smooth-singing Jamaican artiste Romain Virgo in Barbados on New Year’s Eve.

Reggae lovers were promised an intimate experience with the hitmaking artiste and they were not disappointed.

During his almost two-hour set Virgo thrilled those who filled Halo Ultra Lounge in St Lawrence Gap on Old Year’s Night to usher in the new year in fine style.

With his backup singers and backing band all clad in white; Virgo’s delivery was as pristine as his own lily-white attire. He belted tune after tune, delivering a mixture of his original music intermixed with several covers. The reggae singer stole the heart of fans who drew closer to capture the moment on their devices as soon as he hit the stage, up until shortly after midnight, using his crisp vocals to keep them glued to their spots throughout his entire performance.

Pausing to address those present, Virgo thanked those who supported him, especially for the event which he stated was his first solo one on island. He would have been included in the cast of Reggae on the Hill and Hennessy Artistry in previous years.

“It’s the first time, bringing Romain Virgo in concert to Barbados…I am nervous when I have to come to Barbados because l always wonder if I have true fans here. I thank you and I appreciate you all. I want to do this over and over again because I love singing and I love beautiful Barbados,” Virgo said, amidst loud screams from his adoring fans.

On the night fans were treated to hits from Virgo’s musical catalogue including Beautiful, Soul Provider, Stick by You, Who Feels It Knows and Still. He demonstrated both his diversity and range when he rendered Nothing Better, a collaboration with Trinidadian soca star Nadia Batson and Fade Away, a collaboration track with Agent Sasco.

At one point Romain gave way to his two background vocalists who held their own in separate stellar deliveries. They too connected well with attendees who were impressed by their vocal ranges.

The entire experience left fans satiated and when Virgo exited the stage just before 2 am it was clear that the show delivered on the promised intimate encounter with the talented crooner.

Lil Rick hit the stage shortly after, and even though sparse showers dispersed some of the patrons, those who remained partied well into the morning. As he sang a variety of old and new songs from his extensive catalogue, the small crowd matched his on-stage energy during his set, which included tunes as recent as Happy Birthday Freestyle and as aged as Hard Wine.

The entertainment package on the night also included deejays Daddy Fabian, Menace, Mali Fresh and Fullklipp Entertainment. Patrons were also treated to welcome drinks and party favours upon arrival.

