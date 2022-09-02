Roget tight-lipped on legal action against PM

News

OWTU President General Ancel Roget. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget was tight-lipped on the pre-action protocol letter his attorneys have sent to the Prime Minister for alleged defamation of his character.

Asked about the letter during a protest held by Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) workers outside the company’s Claxton Bay plant, Roget said he did not want to let this matter take the spotlight away from the protest.

But he added, “That’s a big story. That has begun to take its course.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dr Rowley mentioned Roget by name as he slammed protests by scrap-iron workers which saw the north- and southbound lanes of the Solomon Hochoy Highway briefly blocked that day.

Rowley said, “So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic!

“What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!

“The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”

In a virtual news conference hours later, Roget distanced himself, the OWTU and the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) from the earlier protests.

Roget is also JTUM president.

“I want to categorically, unequivocally, emphatically deny any prior knowledge of or any knowledge of or involvement in this activity.”

Roget said within the “next 24-48 hours action is going to be taken, legal action is going to commence as a result of this very defamatory statement.”

In a letter to Rowley dated September 1 , Roget’s attorney Kiel Taklalsingh said Roget wanted Rowley to apologise for his comments.

Taklalsingh said Roget had been defamed by Rowley’s comments and if Rowley did not respond to the letter within two weeks, legal action against him will be initiated.