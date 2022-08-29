Roget threatens legal action against PM over highway protest comments

News

Ancel Roget. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

JOINT Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget has said legal action will be taken against the Prime Minister within the next two days.

Roget is also Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general.

He spoke on Monday in response to comments Dr Rowley made in a Facebook post earlier in the day.

Rowley said, “So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic!

“What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!

“The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”

At an emergency virtual news conference at the OWTU’s Paramount Building heaquarters in San Fernando, Roget slammed Rowley’s comments as slanderous (sic), libellous and defamatory against both the union and himself and injurious to his character.

“I want to categorically, unequivocally, emphatically deny any prior knowledge of or any knowledge of or involvement in this activity.”

Roget declared that neither he nor the union had anything to do with the blocking of the Solomon Hochoy Highway “by whosoever.”

This statement made on Dr Rowley’s Facebook page, he said, “is currently in the hands of our attorneys.”

Roget said within the “next 24-48 hours action is going to be taken, legal action is going to commence as a result of this very defamatory statement.”

He reiterated that Rowley’s statement placed him “at the centre of an activity that I have absolutely no knowledge of, prior or otherwise.”