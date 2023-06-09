Roget: News editors portray trade unions in ‘worst possible light’

News

JTUM leader Ancel Roget, centre, halts members from singing during a media conference on Labour Day celebrations at BIGWU’s office in Barataria. At left is NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette. – ROGER JACOB

WHILE he assured journalists he believes they work hard, JTUM (Joint Trade Union Movement) leader Ancel Roget said news editors cut and edit their work to negatively portray the trade union.

Roget made the statement at a press conference in Barataria on Friday to discuss 2023 Labour Day celebrations.

Just as he wrapped up the press conference, members began singing and chanting, “We shall not be moved,” while clapping.

However, Roget told them to stop.

“This is election season,” he said, “This is PNM controlling the media…”

When they sing, he said, “what editors will do (is) they don’t carry the substance, they just carry the song, the singing, telling the country that’s all we are about to give that subliminal kind of attack.

“We will wait for the media to go and we will sing,” he said.

But he told reporters, photographers and videographers: “You wouldn’t do it because you work hard. In fact, they exploit every one of you, and what the editors do in the interest of the establishment, they cut and edit and they portray JTUM in the worst possible light when, in fact, they depend on workers to spend money to maintain their establishments.”

He added that “a new dawn” will be coming soon.

National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) general secretary Michael Annisette said unions understand “who controls the media” as well as the economy, which then leads to organisations “dancing to their (the controllers’ tune).”

He reminded media workers they are a “vanguard of freedom.”