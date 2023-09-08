Robinson-Regis, Young answer questions on NiQuan accident

News

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis and Energy Minister Stuart Young on Friday responded to questions in Parliament from the Opposition UNC on the June 15 fire at NiQuan’s gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Massy Energy employee Allanlane Ramkissoon died as a result of burns he suffered in that incident.

Speaking on behalf of Labour Minister Stephen McClashie, who had been granted leave to be absent from the sitting, Robinson-Regis said the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) has preserved the location on the plant where Ramkissoon died.

Later in the sitting, Young said OSHA is continuing its investigation.

He also said claims by the UNC that operations have resumed at NiQuan’s plant are false.