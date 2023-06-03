Robinson-Regis: Trinidad and Tobago citizens should be more grateful

News

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, along with Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, Lopinot Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales, and officials of the Land Settlement Agency pose with recipients of starter homes under the Housing and Village Improvement Programme at the Tunapuna Community Centre on June 2, 2023. – Paula Lindo

As Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis presented 36 new starter homes to families along the east-west corridor on Friday, she said the mantra of the PNM on upcoming platforms would be that of gratitude.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Tunapuna Community Centre, Tunapuna, on Friday, Robinson-Regis asked how many countries worldwide earmarked funds to the tune of $5 billion each for social services and education.

“Trinidadians and Tobagonians, we need to be more grateful. There’s nothing wrong with gratitude. I know we have our issues, like every other country, but we also have very positive things taking place in TT, and we need to be projecting and thinking about them.

“That will be our mantra on every platform from which we speak.

“We are the leaders in TT and that is one of the things we will be leading, a new way of talking about TT. We’re not burying our heads in the sand because we know there are issues and challenges, but we’re following the words of our anthem – with boundless faith in our destiny.”

The homes were given out as part of the Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) under the Land Settlement Agency. They are located along the East West Corridor in the areas of Arima, Arouca, Bon Air North, Demerara, Jacob Hill, Sangre Grande, St Augustine, St Joseph, and Tunapuna, and are primarily two-bedroom units with open floor plans, including living and dining spaces, and kitchen and indoor bathroom facilities. The 36 homes were built at a cost of $5.94 million and were distributed to the families free of charge.

Robinson-Regis said 459 starter homes had been built under HVIP since the programme started, with another 84 currently under construction, and 275 to be constructed in fiscal 2023. She said the programme had expanded from building on flat lands to also building on undulating and hilly lands.

“Cabinet increased the budget for this from $30 million in 2022 to $58 million in this fiscal, and also increased the number of locations. It allocated $165,000, $170,000, and $175,000 for building houses on flat, undulating, and hilly lands respectively. It is truly phenomenal to see these starter homes being constructed to replace those that were less than wholesome, with homes that are structurally sound, safe, and that can withstand natural disasters.”

She called on recipients to build strong families and communities that will help to strengthen TT.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce said the programme gave citizens access to adequate and affordable housing and fulfilled the ministry’s mandate to develop and improve TT’s human settlements.

“These homes are an improvement on what were previously built. This programme to me is one of the most important we have in the ministry. You go and assess someone’s property, which may not have been structurally sound, and the government comes in and rebuilds your structure to something that is resilient, can stand the weather, etc, at no cost to the recipient.

“We’re going to expand this programme. We’re going to go into the most vulnerable places and spaces, to give people a positive start and a stepping stone.”

Leonce encouraged people to be proud of who they are, and to make positive statements about the country.

Lopinot West/Bon Air MP Marvin Gonzales said while government may do large infrastructural projects to further the development agenda of the nation, it was also critical that simple projects like HVIP which impact the lives of ordinary citizens are carried out.

“We must keep our eyes on ensuring you have a basic sense of dignity, a place you can call home to raise your children, to be proud about and you can look forward to going to after a hard day’s work, with a simple road to access your home, a concrete flight of stairs, a small concrete-paved footpath to get to your home, some lights so you can have a sense of security, a water tank so you can access water outside your water schedule, assistance to rewire your home.

“People get assistance from the state to be able to get access to water, electricity, and resources to build your community so you can feel pride in being a citizen of TT. Notwithstanding we don’t have the large financial resources we used to, our programmes and social safety net will always be geared towards those who need a helping hand.”

Gonzales said people should not fall into the trap of feeling entitled to what government was providing but should be grateful to God for their good fortune.

Land Settlement Agency (LSA) chairman Wayne Innis said the programme has evolved over the years into the agency’s most focused programme and it was working even faster to complete the projects carded for 2023.

“This project also introduces a selection process which we take very seriously. This initiative is at two levels, the household level and the village improvement level. Each case is carefully assessed before one can become available to participate in the programme, and we also ensure that the necessary assistance is received especially in pre-urban and rural areas, where there is neglected infrastructure and poor-quality housing.

Innis said the programme has a holistic impact as a village-based, self-help approach is implemented in addition to technical, financial, and social support.