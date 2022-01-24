Robinson-Regis: ‘Police got food cards under PP government’

News

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. –

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis has defended the government’s review of the food support programme, saying that under a previous government food cards were issued to people with full-time jobs including police officers and teachers.

Robinson-Regis made the remarks during her response to concerns raised by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit at Monday’s sitting of the Lower House.

Mohit had referred to reports that the food support programme was being re-examined, which she said stirred panic among her constituents over whether the criteria for eligibility would be changed.

Mohit also questioned the reason for the review, since the latest assessment of the programme was done as recently as 2020.

Robinson-Regis responded that reviews were done frequently to ensure those most in need were receiving assistance as well as to receive updates on whether the situations of those getting help were improved.

She added that these assessments were necessary to prevent corruption, saying previous administrations had given food cards to people who were not in need.

“We had reports of police officers, teachers and other people who were in a particular bracket who did not qualify for food support for the 2010-2015 period.

“What this government sought to do was ensure only those people who qualified for food support were in fact given that kind of support.

“We (government) have spent what would probably amount to hundreds of millions of dollars giving food support to those desperately in need.

“Over the years the food support programme has been consistently re-examined to ensure those in need were supported and also to ensure people who were being assisted had improved their standing and no longer needed this kind of support.”

Robinson-Regis said she also wanted to assure the public that one purpose of the review was to decide whether more funding was needed for the programme, given current food prices.