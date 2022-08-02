Robinson-Regis: Independence plans going ahead

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Robinson-Regis: Independence plans going ahead
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. –

PLANNING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has said the work of the inter-ministerial committee overseeing this country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations was proceeding.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, she said, “I will be having a media conference on it. We met and so on and are proceeding.”

Asked about a budget for the celebrations and for more details of planned events, Robinson-Regis said such details would be given at the media briefing, whose date was still to be set.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement on July 13 that a year-long celebration of TT’s diamond anniversary would be organised by a working committee of several ministries chaired by Robinson-Regis.

This committee included the Office of the Prime Minister and the ministries of Tourism, Culture and the Arts; Youth Development and National Service; Sport and Community Development; and National Security; and Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

Trinidad and Tobago achieved its independence on August 31, 1962, with the 60th anniversary due in four weeks.

See also

However, the OPM’s statement on “plans for a year-long celebration” said this would include diplomatic events; cultural activities, competitions and caravans; youth-based activities; school-based competitions; community-based activities, events, competitions; awards, dinners and ceremonies; television, radio and newspaper features and nationwide exhibitions.

It also said, “Among the events being planned are the launch of a national logo, 60th-anniversary commemorative stamps and coin, national parades, gala concerts as well as other sporting and cultural events designed to showcase the multicultural, multi-ethnic, and truly cosmopolitan nature of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Care has also been taken to ensure that these activities are spread throughout TT.”