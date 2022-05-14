Robinson-Regis: Cabinet sub-committee may request but not order TSTT on restructuring

HOUSING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said while a request can be made to TSTT to stay its hand on its restructuring (speculatively likely to involve retrenchment), it cannot be ordered to do so as it is not a state company.

She issued a statement on Friday as chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee on TSTT.

“At a meeting with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) on May 10, 2022, the Cabinet sub-committee on TSTT informed the representatives of the CWU that it would communicate with TSTT to consider halting its proposed restructuring exercise, until the sub-committee had completed its findings.

“At the material time, the committee was not aware of, nor part of, TSTT’s operations and the details of its implementation of its restructuring plans.”

Further, she said the Government’s position on TSTT’s proposed restructuring was clear.

“The matter of restructuring, including its shape, timing, and form, is a matter solely for the company and not for the Government.” This was due to the legal ownership structure of TSTT.

“TSTT is not a state enterprise and the Government does not have direct legal control over TSTT.

“Accordingly, the sub-committee is not in any position to instruct TSTT to vary and/or halt its restructuring exercise.”

Robinson-Regis said the sub-committee advises Cabinet about TSTT’s standing, including if it was fit for purpose.

“Accordingly, the committee is compelled to advise that TSTT is free to proceed with its day to day operations including any restructuring exercise as it deems fit whilst the committee completes its deliberations.”

