Roberts: PM subverting tender process for refinery

Petrotrin refinery, Pointe-a-Pierre.

UNC Senator Anil Roberts has castigated the Prime Minister for meeting with businessman Indian businessman Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd while the bidding process for the now defunct Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre was ongoing.

Speaking during the UNC’s media briefing in Chaguanas on July 21, Roberts questioned the timing of the decision to sell the refinery.

“As he (Dr Rowley) removed disposal of assets from under the watchful eyes of the procurement regulator, he decides he wants to sell your refinery. It belongs to you.

“Now understand this. Let us pretend that Jindal was not on corruption charges (in India) first. A PM who is in charge of the final decision on who should get what and what process and what sale and what price must never meet with those who would like to purchase assets.

“It’s a red flag, an opportunity for corruption. Developed countries do not have that. We have competitive tender to keep decision makers far away from those who would like to make money from purchasing assets. Rowley stands in your face, takes a picture with a businessman who wants to purchase the refinery. That in itself is wrong, it’s a breach of financial rules, of corporate governance. That is corrupt.”

Roberts said the fact that this occurred while the tender process was going on made the situation worse.

“There was a request for tenders and proposals actually going on and Rowley showing preference, talking about a preferred bidder, talking about this man and smiling and saying he’s interested and then saying, ‘what allyuh vex for, you don’t want investment?’”

Roberts said the Constitution states the “’resources of the nation must be made available in equity throughout for all.’ So let the competition begin.”

Jindal paid a courtesy call on Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on June 17.

A statement issued then by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Jindal’s visit followed Rowley’s trip to India in May, during which he met with several business leaders and invited them to explore investment opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago.

The OPM said Jindal was interested in the potential of the Petrotrin refinery, and that formed part of the discussions at the meeting.

Jindal Steel and Power is one of India’s leading business houses, with a substantial presence in steel, mining, power and infrastructure.