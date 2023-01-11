Robbery suspects declared wanted by Kingston West police Loop Jamaica

Robbery suspects declared wanted by Kingston West police
Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

40 minutes ago

The Kingston Western police have listed Rushane Grant and Oshane Grant of Tenth Street, Kingston as being wanted in connection with a case of robbery.

The men are being urged to immediately report to the Denham Town Police Station.

Members of the public are being advised that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive, and are urged to share any information they have regarding the suspects with the police.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushane Grant and Oshane Grant is urged to call the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

