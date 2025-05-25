Local News
Robbery at Piarco Airport under police investigation
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Police are investigating a robbery at the Pita Pit outlet in the Piarco International Airport that occurred around 10:00 pm on Friday 6 June 2025.
According to employees of the establishment, an undisclosed sum of cash was stolen during the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed the report and said the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Eli Zakour, had been informed.
The Minister has since been in contact with the Authority to ensure the Airport remains safe and secure for all users.