Robbery at Piarco Airport under police investigation

07 June 2025
Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a rob­bery at the Pi­ta Pit out­let in the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port that oc­curred around 10:00 pm on Fri­day 6 June 2025.

Ac­cord­ing to em­ploy­ees of the es­tab­lish­ment, an undis­closed sum of cash was stolen dur­ing the in­ci­dent.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

The Air­ports Au­thor­i­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go con­firmed the re­port and said the Min­is­ter of Trans­port and Civ­il Avi­a­tion, Eli Za­k­our, had been in­formed.

The Min­is­ter has since been in con­tact with the Au­thor­i­ty to en­sure the Air­port re­mains safe and se­cure for all users.

