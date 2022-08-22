Robbery at gunpoint at Massy Stores, Gulf View

News

San Fernando police are investigating a robbery at gunpoint at Massy Stores Super Centre at Gulf View, La Romaine, early on Monday.

A police report said when a female staffer arrived to start her shift at around 5 am, two men, one with a gun, approached her.

They announced a robbery and forced their way inside the building.

They took her to a room where they stole an undisclosed sum of money, tied up the manager and left.

The manager managed to call the police, and officers from San Fernando CID visited the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

The men remain on the run, and investigations are ongoing.

This is not the first time that bandits have robbed this branch of Massy.

In June 2018, at about 6 am, gunmen ambushed staffers who had just arrived and opened the store. They stole cash from a vault, and left.

A man was later arrested and charged in connection with that robbery.