COVID-19 has un­leashed health and eco­nom­ic chal­lenges for T&T, but has al­so giv­en the coun­try an op­por­tu­ni­ty to cre­ate a val­ue sys­tem for a ‘new so­ci­ety’ in which peo­ple are ex­pect­ed to op­er­ate in an im­proved man­ner.

The next three years are ex­pect­ed to be an ex­treme­ly dif­fi­cult pe­ri­od and will be char­ac­terised by “mar­ket volatil­i­ty, a low en­er­gy and com­mod­i­ty price regime, and con­se­quent­ly re­duced coun­try rev­enues and for­eign ex­change,” Phase Two of the Roadmap for T&T re­port has stat­ed.