COVID-19 has un­leashed health and eco­nom­ic chal­lenges for T&T, but has al­so giv­en the coun­try an op­por­tu­ni­ty to cre­ate a val­ue sys­tem for a ‘new so­ci­ety’ in which peo­ple are ex­pect­ed to op­er­ate in an im­proved man­ner.