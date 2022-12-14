Road fatalities climb to 85

News

File photo

A thirty-two-year-old man died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope on Wednesday morning after he was involved in a car accident in Caroni.

A police report said Paul Ali of Priam Street, San Fernando, was driving south along the Uriah Butler Highway near the Caroni overpass when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ravine on the western side of the highway.

Ali, who workd for JTA Supermarket, was trapped in the car. Fire Service officials later removed him and he was taken to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. He died of his injuries soon after.

The total number of road fatalities for 2022 to date is now 85. In 2021, for the same period, there were 73 road fatalities.