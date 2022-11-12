Riverine alert drops to green

News

FIle photo/Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER two days of flooding in various parts of Trinidad, the Met Office on Friday reduced its riverine alert from yellow to green.

On Wednesday the Met Office’s riverine alert was orange. An orange-level warning means major river levels across Trinidad are near or above 80 per cent, and smaller watercourses are also at critical levels. Wednesday’s alert came with a forecast of rain for Thursday. On Thursday the riverine alert reduced to yellow after there was a lull in rainfall.

A green level riverine alert means water levels in the major watercourses are contained and continuing on a downward trend with expected rainfall over a 24 hour period will not overwhelm them. Gradual run-off is also expected in areas still flooded.

The reduction in the riverine alert came after the forecast above 25 mm rainfall in Piarco did not materialise.

On Thursday, international meteorologist Brian Shields predicted rainfall of over 100mm for Thursday night into Friday while local meteorologist Gary Benjamin said the forecast was over 25 mm but not reaching 100 mm of rain. The Met Office on Friday said between 2 pm on Thursday and 2 pm Friday, rainfall in Piarco was nil and in Crown Point it was 0.2 mm