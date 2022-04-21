Rise in covid19 cases this week, 546 new cases reported

News

The Ministry of Health reported 546 new covid19 cases on Thursday, 41 more than the 405 cases reported on Wednesday.

Although only about half the 1,081 cases reported on January 29 – the highest daily number in the country to date – the latest numbers reflect a slight but steady trend of increasing covid19 cases this week.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 92 cases, 200 on Monday and 146 on Sunday.

The business and events sector, including restaurants and other public spaces reopened fully to the public, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, on April 4.

The 4pm update reported one death, adding the patient had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of deaths to date is 3,808, 268 of whom were fully vaccinated, 3,148 who were not and 390 who died before May 21, when the first group of people to be vaccinated became fully vaccinated.

It said 156 patients are hospitalised and the number of active cases is 6,519. The number of fully vaccinated patients to be sent to hospital or step-down facilities from July 22, 2021-April 20, 2022 is 3,223 – or 18.1 per cent – and 14,581 hospitalised patients – 81.9 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

The update said 50.8 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated: 710,758 people are fully vaccinated and 689,242 are not. It also said 149,238 boosters have been administered.