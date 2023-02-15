Rio Claro woman found dead in bed with head wound

News

Patrice Aaron

Homicide Bureau (Region II) police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found with a head wound on Tuesday at her rented apartment in Poole Village, Rio Claro.

Dead is Patrice Aaron, 30, who was originally from Mayaro. She worked at an auto parts business in San Pedro Poole.

A friend alerted the police at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday after hearing a voice note from Aaron and a commotion in the background.

All subsequent calls and messages went unanswered, and the friend became worried.

The police went to the apartment, but the doors were locked.

With the landlord’s help, the police opened the door and found Aaron’s naked body on the bed and blood spattered on the bed and floor.

Newsday learnt that earlier in the day, Aaron confided in a close female relative that a man had threatened to kill her.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.