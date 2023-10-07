Rio Claro suspect to be charged with Andrea’s murder

News

Andrea Lallan, 13, shot dead at her Rio Claro home on September 29. –

A 27-year-old man of Old Mayaro Road, Rio Claro is expected to be charged for the double murder of Andrea Lallan, 13, and her father Sylvan Lallan which took place September 29, in Rio Claro.

He will face charges of attempted murder and possession of firearm and ammunition.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC gave investigators instructions to charge the suspect on Saturday after reviewing the evidence.

The suspect was arrested on Friday.

In a release, police said Rio Claro police received a report of a shooting on September 29. Officers went to the district’s health facility where they met 51-year-old Eddie Lallan who reported there was a shooting at his home and other people were shot.

Officers went to Old Mayaro Road, Libertville, Rio Claro, where they found Lallan and her father dead. Her father was disabled and used a wheelchair to move around.

The murders took place hours after the girl had identified a couple involved in a criminal matter which took place on September 15.

The two accused allegedly threatened to kill the child if she reported the matter to anyone.

An investigative team from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, under the supervision of head of the Homicide Bureau Snr Supt Rishi Singh, ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Ramsahi Singh continued investigations and the suspect was later arrested.