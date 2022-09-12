Rio Claro man held for break-in, larceny, malicious damage

News

Photo courtesy TTPS

A 19-year-old man from Rio Claro has been held in connection with stealing several bottles of alcoholic drinks and packs of cigarettes after breaking into a business place.

A police statement said a 39-year-old business owner from Enid Village, Rio Claro, returnd to work around 10 am on Saturday after locking up at around 8.30 am on Friday, and found discovered the door at the back of the property was damaged.

He found alcohol and cigarettes worth $7,478 missing and his 52-inch television and four gaming boxes were damaged. He reported the incident to the police.

The police interviewed several people, gathered information and got a search warrant. They searched the suspect’s home for stolen articles, but found nothing.

However, the suspect accompanied the police to a bushy area about 200 feet from the road where they found a white crocus bag containing alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

The police arrested him and seized the goods.

The suspect is expected to be charged with shopbreaking, larceny and malicious damage.