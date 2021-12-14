Rio Claro families await autopsies on childhood friends

News

The father of one of the Rio Claro men found dead at sea in Blanchisseuse over the weekend is unhappy that the family has to wait days for officials to hand over the body.

Michael Ramlochan said on Tuesday afternoon, “I want to know what is causing the delay. Why hasn’t the body been released to us? I went to Forensic Sciences Centre on Monday, and they (staffers) promised to call me today. Up to now, I am still waiting.”

“Until that body is put to rest, we cannot rest.”

The bodies of his son Richard, 29, and Ishmael Mohammed, 22, were found on Saturday in Blanchisseuse, two days after the two childhood friends got into difficulties after going into rough waters. They were among a group staying at a villa on Paria Main Road.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, an NGO, led by commander Ren Gopeesingh and captain Vallence Rambharat, together with the Coast Guard and other people, found the bodies.

Richard was a freelance surveyor from Mile End Village and Mohammed lived at Baptiste Street, both in Rio Claro.

Many people have taken to social media to offer condolences to the family.

To Ramlochan and the rest of his family, a Facebook post said: “No amount of words can bring you comfort or ease the pain that you are going through.

“We are sending you lots of love and prayers, and hope that you and your family are able to find comfort, strength and courage during this dark time. We are here to support you all in any way possible.”

Funeral plans are yet to be finalised.