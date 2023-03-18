Rio Claro cop wounded, female relative in custody

News

Investigators have submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on Wednesday’s chopping and stabbing of a policeman at his home in Rio Claro.

Up to Friday afternoon, the suspect, who is the mother of two, remained in police custody without charge.

The victim, PC Nazrudeen Meighoo of the Eastern Division, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. He had a cut on his neck, a stab wound on his back and other injuries.

The attack happened at about 5.30 am on Wednesday at his home at Guayaguayare Road.

A police report said Meighoo was awakened by a sharp pain and saw the relative holding a cutlass near his neck as he lay in bed.

He managed to hold the cutlass as she threatened him. The report said she also attacked him with a knife.

He ran out of the house and alerted relatives.

He was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre and transferred to the Sangre Grande hospital.

The police were called and arrested the suspect.

Gender-Based Violence Unit police are investigating.