Rihanna Takes Spotlight At Golden Globes On ASAP Rocky’s Arms

Rihanna made her Golden Globe debut on Tuesday night ahead of her nomination for the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna was in tow with the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, who wore a black tuxedo to compliment Rihanna’s fashionable and elaborate black gown. The “Umbrella” singer showed off her glowing skin and simple make-up featuring neutral colors. This time, Rihanna ditched the wig and sported her shiny natural hair in a coiffed style in two ponies on either side of her head.

Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture alongside Taylor Swift for “Carolina,” in Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa,” by Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand,” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice in Top Gun: Maverick, with “Naatu Naatu,” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR emerging as the winner.

Although Rihanna didn’t win, veteran actress Angela Bassett earned a historical Golden Globe for best supporting actress in the Black Panther movie. Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda and the mother of the original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, is the first actress to win a Golden Globe in an acting category in a Marvel movie.

In the meantime, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” debuted at No. 1 upon release, and while it was an emotional ballad to mark the death of the Black Panther in the movie, it helped to launch Rihanna’s current chapter of music. The artist hasn’t released new music since 2016, and she has teased that she would be getting into several ventures this year, including a performance at Super Bowl LVII in February.

Last month, Rihanna shared her excitement at the Golden Globe nomination.

“God be showin out!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, she smiled and waved to fans and other Golden Globe nominees as she entered the venue for the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton.