Rihanna Pushes Back At Critics Over Calling Her Baby Boy “Fine”

Rihanna shared images of her son with the world nine months for the first time on February 15. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, was born in May, and his mother had protected him from the world as she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, mulled mentally dealing with introducing him to the world.

However, the images of the chunky baby have brought hatred and disrespect from some people on social media who have commented on his looks. Some of the rude and disrespectful comments have not escaped the eyes of mama bear Rihanna, who showed she was ready to claw anyone messing with her young.

It appeared that Rihanna reacted to the rude comments earlier in the day after her Vogue article was published, and she ensured that the world knew she didn’t give a hoot about anyone’s opinion of her kid. The singer shared a photo of herself and her son in bed on red Satin sheets. The baby is clearly playing and grabs his own feet while a proud Rihanna gently touches his chunky legs.

“My son so fine! Idc Idc Idc, How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” she captioned the photo.

Many fans and well-wishers including some of her celebrity friends have commented on her posts gushing over her baby boy. One commenter also questioned in the comments, “who calls a baby fine?? [crying emoji].”

Rihanna had a sharp rebuke as she replied – “his mother!”

The singer also chided a woman who tried to school her on the ‘appropriate’ adjective to describe her own child.

“Fine!? More like cute, adorable… he’s not a grown man… lol,” the woman wrote.

Rihanna also replied, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good,” the mother-to-be wrote.

Rihanna is a savage when it comes to clapping back, and it seems that some people forgot that she was a master troll on Twitter years back. Despite the self-hating trolls, Rihanna’s baby received lots of love from many, the likes of Khadeen Ellis, Viola Davis, DJ Khaled, Facebook, Erykah Badu, and a throng of celebrities and fans.

In her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna says she is dropping new music this year for sure and says it would be insane for her not to release an album in 2023 despite her pregnancy. Her performance at Sunday’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show was the catalyst of her comeback to music, as it reminded us of her star power when it comes to making hit songs and performing them live.

Rihanna has since changed her caption to read, “my perfect baby!”