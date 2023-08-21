Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcomes Second Baby Boy, Hints Baby Name

As if the first time she gave birth wasn’t a big enough moment, fans are celebrating the arrival of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby, who was born earlier this month.

The Fenty Beauty founder and pop artist has been absent from social media and for very good reason because giving life to another being is worth any and every break Rihanna will ever take from her work.

On Monday, TMZ reported that she and Rocky are new parents again as they welcomed their second baby, a boy, on August 3rd. The little one is reportedly healthy, and so is his momma after she gave birth once again in Los Angeles.

For now, there has been no confirmation as to the name of the child, although the media outlet says its well-placed sources who are close to the couple say that the second child’s name begins with R. It’s definitely a family affair for Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, while Rocky’s real name is also Rakim, and their first child is RZA.

Both Rihanna and Rocky have minimal social media presence as of now, and it’s understandable given the big responsibility of having two small children who are both under two.

On Instagram, Rihanna’s last posts were from earlier this month, when she debuted a new mascara line for her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. Her underwear brand, Savage x Fenty, also released new sheer lines for lingerie and a sexy line for mothers who are nursing.

As for Rocky, his last post was him celebrating Father’s Day.

“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” Rihanna wrote in the comments.

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in late 2020 before sharing in early 2022 that they were expecting baby RZA who was born in May.

Both appeared ready and happy to be parents. Rihanna recently shared with British Vogue in an exclusive that she wanted as many children as she could have.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open,” she says. “Girl, boy. Whatever,” the artist said.

Curious fans have shared congratulations as they await her sharing her smallest beau with the world.