Rifle, car, seized at San Juan ‘stash house’

News

Photo courtesy TTPS-

Police seized a rifle, a car and recovered stolen hydroponic equipment and fertilizer in an anti-crime exercise in the San Juan police district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police went to an abandoned “stash house” along Maraj Trace, Mission Road, San Juan.

A police statement on Saturday said when the officers entered the premises, they saw a man running away.

Photo courtesy TTPS –

The officers chased after the suspect but he managed to escape.

The officers found a quantity of hydroponics plant-growing fertilizers and equipment similar to those which were reported stolen from a store on November 15.

The police made further checks and found one rifle with 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, which they seized and took to the San Juan police station.

The officers also saw a black Kia Cerato car parked nearby which had two bottles of chemicals in it.

–

The police enquired about the car’s owner but got no useful information.

The car was also taken to the police station to be processed.

Snr Supt Edwards, ASP Callender, and Insp Ramsingh co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Ramkissoon led.

It also included PCs Cudjoe and Ashton and other police from San Juan CID.