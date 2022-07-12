Rienzi Kirton Highway and Lady Hailes Avenue closed off to vehicular traffic

News

File photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE will be a temporary closure of the Rienzi Kirton Highway between Todd’s Street and Ruth Avenue and Lady Hailes Avenue between Gulf View Link Road and Steve Achaiba Road.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Ministry of Works and Transport said the closure will take effect from Friday at 5 pm until 4 am next Monday.

It said the temporary closure was necessary to facilitate the installation of superstructures for the Rienzi Kirton pedestrian overpass.

“During truss installation on Lady Hailes Avenue, emergency vehicles will be permitted through the Rienzi Kirton Highway. Similarly, during the truss installation on Rienzi Kirton Highway, emergency vehicles will be permitted through Lady Hailes Avenue,” the ministry said.

The ministry has urged motorists to proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers, comply with instructions from police officers on site be aware of heavy equipment on site and to reduce driving speed near the work zone.

The temporary traffic diversion will be as follows:

• Vehicles heading in an easterly direction on the Rienzi Kirton Highway, wishing to head into San Fernando, will be required to exit north into either Cipero Street or Todd Street.

• Vehicles traversing the South Trunk Road heading into San Fernando are advised to continue along the San Fernando bypass, utilising either Cipero Street or Rushworth Street.

• Vehicles wishing to exit San Fernando are advised to utilise routes leading to the San Fernando bypass.

• All PTSC buses, large trucks and trailers wishing to exit San Fernando can utilise High Street, unto the San Fernando bypass road to their destination.