Rick Ross Burn Evil Spirits On His Estate With Capleton Classic

Rick Ross was fully on his Jamaican vibe this morning when he announced that his controversial car show is still happening.

The Biggest Bawse made a point of duty to also be joyful while riding around his Promise Land Estate, which is a massive compound he owns in Fayetteville, GA, just outside of Atlanta. Rick Ross shared a clip of himself in the woods behind his mansion, where he often goes for walks to clear his head, but this time he decides to burn some fire on evil spirits.

“When de evil spirits na work,” Rozay wrote while reggae legend Capleton’s classic “That Day Will Come” plays in the background. “Big belly mon blessed.”

Rick Ross was also channeling his inner Jamaican as he danced on the dirt track in his wooded backyard. He also shared a clip of himself riding around his estate in a golf cart while sharing that his car show is advanced in production.

“It’s a beautiful day we riding around the Promise Land Estate there’s not much getting done,” Rozay said. “I got Jeremy my big homie, my slippery homie coming in. We got the team start wiping these cars down all between the door jams, the trunks, the hood, all the details, so y’all know am on my Jamaican vibe this morning. Rastafari!”

As reported by XXL Mag on Tuesday, Rick Ross was denied a permit for his car and bike show by county government officials. The rap mogul hosts the annual event, which attracts thousands of car enthusiasts from all over, with some coming to view the cars while others come to showcase their classic cars.

According to the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission, the car show “is not in compliance with Fayette County Zoning Ordinance.”

The move comes a month after Rick Ross’s neighbors reportedly complained to county officials, asking them to stop the event from taking place. Some neighbors say they were blocked from leaving or entering their neighborhoods for as much as an hour while the event was happening last year.

In the meantime, Rick Ross had a blast in Jamaica last month, where he performed at Sandz and took some days off to enjoy the island. The Maybach Music Group rapper hit up some local favorite spots, including local beaches and rafting, as well as some local seafood restaurants in St. Ann.