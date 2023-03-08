RIC vows to moitor TTEC more closely

News

From left: RIC chairman Dawn Callender, executive director Glenn Khan, regulatory economist Dr Michelle Salandy and power energy consultant Selcrest Husbands at a public consultation held at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Glen Khan, executive director Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) said the RIC will monitor TTEC more closely and frequently.

Khan was speaking at the RIC’s public consultation on the price review for the electricity transmission and distribution sector at Government Plaza, Port of Spain on Tuesday. The review could see an increase in domestic rates of 15 to 64 per cent.

He said the RIC was concerned about the reliability of the country’s electricity supply and so all its analyses were to determine the level of revenue TTEC needed to ensure people get efficient services, which is approximately $27 billion over the next five years.

Therefore, in the expenditure approved for TTEC, “significant funds” would be put towards adding and refurbishing substations. It also, in 2021, established codes of practice for the electricity company explaining how TTEC should relate to customers and intended to establish call centre metrics to track and monitor TTEC’s performance.

It would reduce metre checks from five to four years, ask TTEC to undergo customer satisfaction surveys, and set a target for TTEC to reduce system losses though lines or people stealing electricity, for which registered customers paid.

“How do we plan to ensure TTEC complies with all of these things? We are going to monitor them more closely, sometimes quarterly, annually, and we are going to ask them to communicate with us a lot more frequently to advise you on various aspects of their business.”

Khan said the determination of final rates would be in April, and TTEC would then have two weeks to inform customers of the new rates.

In evaluating TTEC’s business plan, RIC used “incentive regulation” instead of rate of return regulation where TTEC was guaranteed a profit.

“Under incentive regulation, the risk is now to be bourne by the utility, not by the customers. And the incentive is, that every time TTEC is able to reduce its cost, it is able to keep the benefits of that reduction in cost for a period of five years (until the next review).”

He said the average residential customer’s electricity consumption in TT was 600 kwh monthly. The next highest consumer was Barbados at 250 kwh. But, TT was the highest at providing an affordable amount of electricity to residential areas using about 200 kwh (the least expensive consumption range). The next highest was St Lucia at about 160 khw.

UNC activist Marsha Walker also attended the event, arriving just before the question and answer segment. She suggested the RIC took its consultations into communities in order to get greater participation, and complained the government was the biggest culprit in the wastage of electricity even as it owed TTEC over $1 billion.