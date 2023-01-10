RIC hosts public consultations on proposed electricity-rate hike

News

Proposed electricity rates as suggested by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) at a media conference at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain, on Thursday. – ROGER JACOB

From Tuesday to next week Thursday, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) is set to hold a series of consultations on the proposed hike in the electricity rate.

Last month, RIC announced the proposal, which could see an increase of between 15 and 64 per cent depending on consumption as well as other changes like switching to a monthly billing cycle instead of every two months.

On Monday, the commission issued a schedule of seven events geared at receiving feedback from the public.

It starts with a live media interview on Tuesday at 10.15 am on i95.5FM.

Two days later, on Thursday, a similar interview is scheduled for 6.15 am on CNC3’s Morning Brew programme. The same day, from 9 am, there is a consultation with TT Association of Retired Persons members.

On January 17 from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, a live media interview is set for TTT’s The Now Morning Show. Later that same day, from 5 pm to 7 pm, a consultation is set to take place at the Centre of Excellence at Macoya Road in Tunapuna.

A live media interview is set for January 19 at 7 am on Talk City 91.1FM. Later the same date, from 5 pm to 7 pm, the commission plans to hold a “regional public consultation” at the Arima community centre.

All public consultations will be streamed live on RIC’s Facebook page.

RIC is responsible for regulating the water and wastewater sector and the electricity sector in the country.

The commission said it welcomes and encourages all interested stakeholders to attend these consultations and freely express their views.

RIC has vowed that “detailed and thoughtful consideration was and will continue” to be given to vulnerable groups, among others, to ensure that the rates continue to be affordable.”

It named vulnerable groups as people on small fixed incomes, like pensioners, those who earn a modest income, and others who generally consume 400 kWh bi-monthly (approximately 200 kWh monthly.

People can call 800-4RIC (4742) for more information or visit RIC’s website, www.ric.gov.tt.