Reward for information on policeman’s murder increased to $50,000

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of PC Ravindra Harrinarine has now increased to $50,000.

Crime Stoppers TT has partnered with the TT Police Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA) to more than double the TTPSWA’s initial $20,000 offer.

Harrinarine, who was assigned to the Traffic Branch, was a member of the Prime Minister’s police escort.

He was shot and killed at Bassie Street, Spring Village on Wednesday night during what police believe to be a robbery.

Police say preliminary information indicates three assailants approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Harrinarine shot back with his licensed firearm but died as a result of injuries he sustained during the gunfight.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher on Thursday said while the matter continues to be investigated, there is nothing to indicate that the shooting was linked to Harrinarine’s job.

According to a flyer circulating on social media from Crime Stoppers the reward “is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and charge of person/s responsible for his murder.”

It encouraged people who may have heard someone speaking about the incident or who may have seen someone they know in the vicinity at the time of the murder to come forward.

It said to qualify for the full reward, people with information should anonymously call 800-TIPS or submit a tip online at crimestopperstt.com

Police sources on Thursday dismissed social media claims that the investigation into Harrinarine’s murder will be treated differently than the other ongoing murder investigations.

Asked about similar concerns that the reward by Crime Stoppers is more than is usually offered for information, Crime Stoppers chairman John Aboud said this was not true.

He said the reason the reward is that amount is because the TTPSWA approached them for assistance.

“When citizens, whether it’s private citizens or organisations, approach us for support and assistance, we comply. We try to assist.”

He said this was not the first time such a substantial reward had been offered.

“We have in the past, on many occasions, offered rewards in excess of the normal reward…We don’t just go out and do it but if we are asked to support and to assist, we always do that.”