Revellers, nature seekers urged to protect environment during Carnival

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, third from right, presents a bench made from 10,000 plastic bottles at the Mucurapo foreshore in Port of Spain after a recent coastal clean-up activity.

AS TT gets into gear for Carnival 2023, Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles is urging citizens to not abandon our understanding of the environment, the impacts of our behaviours on it, and the importance of its protection during this time.

On Saturday, a media release from the Ministry of Planning and Development, said, “While there are significant numbers of the population engaging in the season’s festivities, there are also large numbers of people who will be spending time in nature participating in activities such as hiking, camping, swimming or just relaxing in the nation’s natural spaces.”

The Planning and Development Minister is encouraging everyone to exercise environmental awareness in their various spheres of enjoyment. The revellers who will be taking to the streets are reminded that there are iCare bins for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, drink cartons throughout the main cities. Bands can also collect recyclable materials.

The segment of the population who are trying to get away from the Carnival activities via nature are also asked to leave nothing but footprints and take away only memories from the nations green spaces. Beckles said that care for the environment is vital all year round, and even as we celebrate the greatest show on Earth, we must remember that our Earth has to exist and provide for us even after this Carnival period.

The Ministry of Planning and Development is doing its part by connecting the goals of TT’s National Development Strategy-Vision 2030 and the National Environmental Policy (NEP 2018) which place the environment at the centre of social and economic development, to the global sustainable development goals (SDG) such as SDG 12, responsible consumption and production and goal 13, climate action among others.

While TT is at the height of this cultural extravaganza after a two-year absence, the Ministry of Planning and Development will still be focused on initiatives such as ozone management through the phase down of hydrofluorocarbons which are controlled under the Montreal Protocol.

The ministry is also developing projects and initiatives to end plastic pollution and more, with the aim to enhance TT’s natural resources and citizens lives.

Beckles also reminds citizens of the ministry’s mantra that Environmental Pride is National Pride.