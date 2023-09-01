Returning Mayaro chair: Focus on victory in 2025

News

Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Raymond Cozier. -Photo by Rushton Paray

RETURNING chairman of the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier has called on UNC party members who were not selected for a post to put aside their egos and focus on victory in 2025.

Cozier reminded members of the United National Congress (UNC) that their goal is to take control of central government in the 2025 general election, and of their duty and commitment to ensure that happens.

In his inaugural address after he was sworn in on Wednesday, Cozier said the wrangling over who should fill the positions of chairman and vice chair should now be put to rest with his selection.

“In our country, there are two types of government – local and central. We are in government. Let us walk as if we are in government. Let us dress as if we are in government. Let us live as if we are in government.

“Our party is preparing us to take our position in central government in 2025.

“All of us have a responsibility to contribute to that victory and work together. This mission is bigger than our own selfish egos and ambitions. We must work as one time with a shared commitment to that mission.”

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Raymond Cozier, right, and Mayaro MP Rushton Paray. Photo by Rushton Paray

He reminded would-be office holders to heed the advice of their political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the non-selection of an individual only means it is not that person’s time.

“Propel forward into the new term with commitment and dedication to serve,” he urged.

Cozier pledged to work with the council, administration, and the office of MP Rushton Paray to achieve shared goals.

From the cleaner to the CEO, he reminded them their function is to providing services for the people of Mayaro/Rio Claro.

“Let us do our best for the Mayaro/Rio Claro region.

Cozier said there would be changes in the approach this time around, to improve the delivery of service.

Paray, who attended the ceremony along with St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, said Cozier’s re-election marks another milestone in his distinguished career in public service and represents a continued vote of confidence from the community and the party he has faithfully served.

Starting from his roots as a councillor, Cozier had showcased an exemplary mix of empathy and efficiency in his governance style.

“His re-election serves not only as an affirmation of his past achievements but also as a mandate for future initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for the citizens of Mayaro Rio Claro.”

Paray said he was enthusiastic about the prospects of Cozier’s planned close collaboration with his office.

“The road ahead is filled with both challenges and opportunities. Unity and collaboration between the chairman’s office and the office of the MP can serve as a powerful catalyst for progress and development in our region.

“Whether in the realms of education, healthcare, or sustainable community development, we have the opportunity to amplify our impact through joint initiatives.”