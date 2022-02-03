Retired policeman held for extra-duty racket

News

File photo

A retired police sergeant was arrested and charged for misbehaviour in public office on Monday. He is accused of being involved in an extra-duty racket.

Police said the 55-year-old man was held at his Sangre Grande home on Monday by Fraud Squad officers.

After police received instructions from the DPP, the man was charged on Monday afternoon and appeared before a Justice of the Peace at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He was granted bail.

Sources said the man was last assigned to the Northern Division and recently retired.

He was held after he claimed overtime while working on extra duty over a period of time in 2018.

Investigators said this qualified as fraud as it would mean he was paid twice for doing the same job.