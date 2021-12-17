Retired journalist, youth mentor Cecily Asson dies

News

RETIRED Newsday journalist, parang band manager and youth group leader Cecily Asson has died.

Newsday understands Asson, 64, suffered with heart complications for about a year before she died on Tuesday.

Her funeral is scheduled for next Tuesday at 1 pm.

Asson spent most of her career as a reporter and editor at T&T News Centre publications TnT Mirror and Sunday Punch (both defunct) for about 25 years, before moving to Newsday, where she retired in 2017 after a decade at the paper.

Asson is survived by her son, her three brothers and two sisters.

Asson’s sister Genevieve Asson-Friday told Newsday her younger sibling should be remembered for her devotion to helping others, as a church and youth group leader, as well as through her reporting and her coaching of several current and former media workers.

“She loved journalism and she touched many people along the way. She also saw the talents in people.

“She loved people and she loved helping people,” Asson-Friday said, adding that her sister was the family’s live wire.

Asson-Friday is the lead singer of a parang band Fuego y Calor, which her older sister managed.

“Cecily was the one to find any activity to bring us together at her home. She was the chief cook, the chief bottle washer for any get together.

“She never asked anything of us but to come (and get together). She was the greatest confidant.”

Asson’s former media colleagues characterised her as strong and generous, and a mentor in several regards.

On Wednesday, the Media Association of TT (MATT) issued a statement highlighting her contribution to the media and her guidance of several media professionals, including Newsday editor Keino Swamber.

Swamber said Asson invited him to begin journalism nearly 30 ago.

“I remember Cecily as a sister and a mentor… We were friends for 33 years.”

He said, “Twenty-seven years ago, while I was working as a chef with the school feeding programme, she asked me if I wanted to try writing, and that’s how I started in media.

“I had no plans to become a journalist… none at all.”

Swamber said he has since felt indebted to Asson and her generous spirit.

“Every July, on the anniversary of getting into media, I used to acknowledge her role–bringing me into a space that I didn’t plan to be in at all. She changed the trajectory of my life.

Asson and Swamber became friends at a choir and youth group at Holy Cross RC Church in Princes Town, where she was a mentor.