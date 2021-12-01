Retired cop kills ‘Dog,’ wounds accomplice during robbery attempt

News

ONE man identified only as “Dog” collapsed and died of gunshot wounds outside a bar he attempted to rob in Morvant on Tuesday afternoon.

Police reported that, at around 5 pm, Dog and an accomplice entered Club Exclusive on Lady Young Avenue and ordered everyone to lay on the ground. A retired police officer then drew his gun and shot at the men. The two ran out but Dog died at the scene.

The other man ran a short distance and collapsed in a drain along Matapal Street. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains warded.

Newsday spoke with the owner of the bar Brian Dakai who said he was behind the counter when the two men came in asking for a case of beer.

After he told them the price the men pulled out money and Dog pretended he was going for more money to come back. The other bandit who remained inside asked for a cigarette but before he could be served, he pulled out a gun and ordered everyone to lay down.

“I hear the gun crack and hear he telling everybody to get on the ground. I try to go outside but the next man – Dog – had a big knife and the gunman tell me get on the ground.”

“It have a retired police man who always liming in the bar. As he was going down, he out with his gun and start to light them up.”

Dakai said the gunman returned fire while running out of the bar. Both men were shot but no other injuries were reported.

Dakai said it was not the first robbery or the first time someone died in the vicinity of his business place.

On November 22 last year, Rodney Victor, aka “Dado,” was killed while playing roulette at the bar.

Dakai, asked if he was going to close his business for good, he said no, laughed and added, “Nah man we pumping still.”