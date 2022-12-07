Resigned Electoral Commissioners Swiftly Replaced by Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St Kitts, December 3, 2022 (SKNIS): The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have swiftly moved to replace Electoral Commissioners who resigned on December 1 and 2, 2022. The Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and the Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Mark Brantley, were notified by the Governor-General’s Office on December 2, 2022, that Attorneys-at-Law Jason Hamilton and O’Grenville Browne resigned as Electoral Commissioners by letters addressed to the Governor-General dated December 1 and 2, 2022 respectively.

On December 2, 2022, the Prime Minister advised the Governor-General that Attorney-at-Law Vaughan Henderson has been selected and has agreed to serve as his nominated Electoral Commissioner. On the same day, the Governor-General was advised that the Leader of the Opposition nominated Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Joseph Liburd who also agreed to serve as his nominated Electoral Commissioner.

The Prime Minister thanked the two outgoing Electoral Commissioners “for their service to the People of St Kitts and Nevis” and wished the two Electoral Commissioners-Elect well in their new posts and implored them “to be guided by principles of integrity and transparency in their new roles.”

The new Electoral Commissioners-Elect will shortly take office. The Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nassibou Butler remains in his post.

Section 33 of the Constitution states that the functions of the Electoral Commission are to supervise the Supervisor of Elections in the performance of his functions and the Commission shall consist of a chairperson appointed by the Governor-General, acting in his or her own deliberate judgment; one member appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister; and one member appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Oaklyn Peets was appointed Supervisor of Election in October 2022.

