Residents protest lack of water in Bethel

News

Bethel/Mt Irvine electoral representative Pastor Terance Baynes. File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THA Bethel/New Grange representative pastor Terance Baynes has said pipe-borne water supplies should be restored in parts of the electoral district some time today (Thursday).

A handful of angry residents held a protest around noon on Wednesday, complaining about the lack of water in the area. They said the taps in Bethel have been dry over the past few days.

A video of the protest was posted on Facebook.

Baynes told Newsday the residents were upset about what he said was the “inconsistency of the water supply” in Bethel.

He said a burst main in the Riseland section of Bethel may have contributed to the lack of water in other parts of the community.

“I know that to be fact.”

Baynes, who is also the Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, said he spoke to a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) official about the problem..

“I was told that the problem will be corrected between today and tomorrow.”

He could not say how many residents have been affected.

The protest came two days after residents in Castara blocked their roads to protest lack of water.