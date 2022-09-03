Residents displaced by airport project: Where will we go?

News

Rhonda Hackett, left, head of the Provide Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) group, protests last year after Chinese contractors erected a fence on property belonging to a member of the group affected by the airport expansion project. –

A spokesman for affected residents has said it is not “humanly possible” for seven of those affected by the $1.2 billion Tobago airport expansion project to relocate by September 15.

Rhonda Hackett of the Provide Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) group said in an interview with Rise and Shine on Tobago Channel Five that eviction notices have been served to the remaining residents of Crompston Trace, off Silk Cotton Trace in Bon Accord.

Asked if residents are willing to vacate, she said: “Yes, we are willing to move – but is it humanly possible for us to do so?

“The reality of moving by the 15th, based on the complexity of the families and what Tobago has available to accommodate – that move is impossible.”

She said the land atShirvan and Cove allocated by the Tobago House of Assembly for affected residents isnot ready.

“There is no sewer system in place, there is no electricity, those who are currently there have to spend thousands of dollars to pull the cable and so on, and those are things that ought not to be.

“Water is not throughout the area and so the THA has asked for enough time so persons would be able to have these amenities.

“The Central Government, on the other hand, is indicating that isn’t their concern: ‘We need these lands and we need them now, regardless of what your issues are.’ That is the attitude.”

She said a precedent is being set in Tobago.

“We need to be mindful: if your neighbour’s house is on fire, wet yours. If this is being done to the residents in Canaan/Bon Accord, it means that it can be done to the residents anywhere in Tobago.

She said Tobagonians needed to stand up and let their voices be heard to ensure they got the respect and dignity with which they should be treated.

In the interim, she said the assembly is working with them.

“The Chief Secretary has time and time again stated publicly and has also shown action speaks louder than words. We have seen where he has acted in relation to what he is saying. We have seen and gotten his support in his desire to assist us as residents in that smooth transition.”

She said Bon Accord/Crown Point electoral representative Joel Sampson is also trying his best to help.

“I have been in constant contact with him, and he is working overnight in trying to assist our plight and situation.

“But there is no support coming from the government side, meaning Central Government, not even the parliamentary representatives.”