Reservoir levels remain low despite heavy rain

The Hollis Reservoir off the Valencia Road, Valencia. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AMID high levels of rainfall that have deluged parts of Trinidad and Tobago such as Penal, the country’s reservoirs are still struggling to keep up with their long-term average capacity, according to data sent to Newsday on July 18 by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.

Data was compiled by WASA for four reservoirs.

Via WhatsApp, the minister told Newsday, “As you can see, it is still a pretty long way for Arena and Navet.”

The Arena reservoir stood at just 25 per cent of its capacity, whereas its long-term average was 62 per cent. Overnight, some 20 millimetres were recorded as having fallen, raising the lake’s level by 0.05 inches. The Arena’s daily production is 75 million gallons per day.

The Navet reservoir stands at just 27 per cent of its capacity, compared to a long-term average of 56 per cent.

Overnight, some 0.2 millimetres of rainfall had led to no increase in the reservoir level. Daily production is 12.28 million gallons per day.

The Hollis reservoir is now at 36 per cent, compared to a long-term average of 53 per cent. Some 25 millimetres of rain were recorded overnight, leading to a one-inch rise in lake level. The daily production is five million gallons.

In Tobago, the Hillsboro reservoir is now at 68 per cent, relative to a long-term average of 70 per cent. There was no overnight rainfall and consequently no rise in lake level. Daily production is 1.4 million gallons.