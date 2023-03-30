Rescue under way as German tourist injured while hiking in Tobago

News

An scenic view of the rural village of Charlotteville, in Tobago. FILE PHOTO –

A rescue effort is under way in Tobago after a German woman fell and injured herself while hiking at Campbleton, Charlotteville.

In a press release, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it received an emergency call from 211 at around 3.20pm about the woman, who had been exploring nature and the waterfall.

The tourist was able to share her location through WhatsApp and reported that she had injured her head, right arm, and legs when she fell in rugged terrain, roughly 250 metres south of the Suckhole Restaurant.

The Tobago Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) co-ordinated a search and rescue with the fire service, police, Radio Emergency Associated Communications Teams (REACT), and local villagers.

TEMA said it is in constant communication with the injured woman, who, despite serious injuries, remains in good spirits and is grateful for the ongoing support en route to her.

TEMA said respondents have been briefed on her exact location, and is confident she will be rescued and stabilised.

The TEOC has notified the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transport and the German Embassy.