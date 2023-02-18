Republic Bank Pledges its Annual Support to Charitable Organizations

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. George’s, Grenada; February 17, 2023: Republic Bank has pledged it annual support to 18 of Grenada’s most distinguished community-based organizations. On Tuesday, February 14th, representatives from these groups gathered for a brief presentation ceremony at the Grenada Olympic Committee Headquarters at Morne Rouge. Members from the Bank’s management team presented each charity with a cash donation to assist with their community projects.

Addressing the gathering, Acting General Manager – Operations, Ms. Mavis Mc Burnie, remarked: “Our commitment to assisting our charitable organizations is as old as the Bank itself; which will commemorate 44 years this October. We are therefore honoured to make this pledge to assist with your various outreach initiatives.” The NGOs are involved in various areas needing support in our communities, including healthcare, education, and care for the elderly and the socially marginalized.

Ms. Marva Gilkes, president of the Grenada National Patient Kidney Foundation, in expressing her appreciation, commented on the timeliness of the gesture, given the financial challenges faced by these groups; and invited other organizations and individuals to partner with the local NGO’s. Similar sentiments were echoed by most of the recipients.

Other groups which provide care for persons with chronic illnesses are the Grenada Heart Foundation, Grenada Cancer Society; Grenada Diabetes Foundation, the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada, Friends of the Mentally Ill, the Lupus Foundation and CHORES Support Group.

The Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled, Cadrona Home for the Aged, Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique Foundation for Needy Students, GRENCODA Students Assistance Programme, Grenada National Council for the Disabled, Pink Ribbon Society, Hillview Home for the Aged, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Rotary Club of Grenada and the Missionaries of Charity also received contributions.

Republic Bank, through its Power to Make A Difference program, is pleased to do its part to support our community-based organizations.

NewsAmericasNow.com