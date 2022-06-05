Reporter’s husband among 2 charged for Sangre Grande murder

News

SHOT DEAD: Jimmy Thomas. –

THE husband of a newspaper reporter is among two men charged with the murder of Sangre Grande resident Jimmy Thomas.

Police sources said detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) received instructions to charge the two for the murder of 28-year-old Thomas, who was shot dead at Boodoo Circular Road in Sangre Grande on May 25.

Police said investigators received instructions to charge the men, aged 29 and 19, from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Sunday afternoon. Police said the 29-year-old suspect is the husband of a reporter.

He surrendered to police last week, while the 19-year-old man was arrested at his Sangre Grande home. Both were subsequently placed on separate identification parades where they were pointed out.

Police sources said the older of the suspects previously worked as a security guard. Investigators said robbery of Thomas’s gold chain was the motive behind his murder and that he was shot when he tried to fight off the bandits. The two are expected to face a magistrate on Monday.