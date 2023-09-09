Replacement cargo vessel arrives for Tobago route

News

The Emprendedora which sailed from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

MORE THAN two weeks after the MV Cabo Star went out of commission owing to a fire onboard the vessel, a replacement cargo ship, the Emprendedora, arrived in TT on Saturday to service the inter-island seabridge.

The Emprendedora, which came from neighbouring Venezuela, docked smoothly at the Port of Port of Spain around 12.50 pm, Port Authority of TT (PATT) chairman Lyle Alexander told Sunday Newsday.

Alexander could not say when the vessel will make its inaugural trip to Tobago.

“I would not venture to say. But we are hoping to get it into service as quickly as possible. Customs is here. They have to do their work and everybody else will do their stuff. When they are finished and they have all of their paperwork complete then we will put her on schedule,” he said.

Customs officers board the Emprendedora cargo vessel at the Port of Port of Spain on Saturday. The vessel will be used to transport goods to Tobago as repairs are done to the Cabo Star. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Alexander said the schedule will be similar to that of the Cabo Star.

“It may not necessarily be the same time. But we are going to fit that in as best as we can.”

In the meantime, trucks transporting cargo are being accommodated on the Buccoo Reef, Galleons Passage and APT James.