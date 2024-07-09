Remote work coming for public servants

News

Public Administration Minister Allyson West.

THE Ministry of Public Administration has engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Advisory Services Ltd to develop a remote-work policy for civil servants.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the public service, aiming to increase efficiency while maintaining productivity.

A press release from the ministry said the policy is expected to be completed by December 2024.

PwC has held meetings with key stakeholders, including the Service Commissions Department, 28 permanent secretaries and heads of various ministries and departments, including Tobago.

PwC’s consultation process has involved the Ministry of Finance, the National Productivity Council, the Environmental Management Agency and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As the project progresses, the release said, PwC will work closely with other key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Planning and Development and the Public Services Association.

Minister of Public Administration Allyson West emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“We are doing the research to ensure that we have an overarching, robust, inclusive policy that takes into account the many nuanced professions in the civil service.

“Undoubtedly, this initiative aligns with our ministry’s focus on modernising the public service through the development of several related projects, including the development of an advanced e-human capital and performance management system.”

West stressed the need to create a policy to boost efficiency without sacrificing productivity or service quality.

“We are seeking to ensure the remote-work policy increases efficiency without compromising productivity, or the quality of service provided to the public.

“This is a critical factor if it is to receive Cabinet approval,” she noted.