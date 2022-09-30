Remnants of old fort found at Tobago Marriott site

News

A drawing of the planned $500 million Marriott resort for Rocky Point, Tobago. –

Remnants of an old fort have been found at the site earmarked for the $500 million first-class hotel and property development bearing the Marriott brand, says THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris.

The hotel development is to be built in 2023 to boost the tourism sector, with an estimated completion date of 2025. The project, to be undertaken by Superior Hotels TT, was announced in September 2021 during the PNM-led THA’s term in office.

In an update on the Tobago Updates morning show on Wednesday, Burris said the THA has met with the developers.

She revealed, “We have found some remains of an old fort, and the THA has indicated that they would move in, they would do the archaeological surveys and bring in the experts to ensure that that piece of history is preserved. And one of the things that we have asked the developers to do is to include that in their designs.”

She said the designs would have to be brought back to the assembly, “for us to see…what the impact is going to be.”

She said until this is done, the assembly is waiting.

She added that from the standpoint of hotel development, Tobago is behind the rest of the region in respect to certain kinds of hotel development.

“We are happy for development, (but) development has to be measured, development has to be within environmental standards. Certainly, the communities that these developments go into must benefit by way of labour being provided, by way of goods and services being provided.”

She said it would be irresponsible of the THA yo allow in utsider without ensuring locals benefit, and said it was remaining vigilant.

The hotel and property development is expected to occupy approximately 28 acres of land on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect.

The project comprises 200 rooms, 28 duplex residences, 11-single family villas and 12 fully outfitted townhouses. Construction is expected to provide employment for 750 people.