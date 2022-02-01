Remains found in Aripo confirmed as that of missing Cocorite woman

News

FOUND DEAD: Police confirmed that the body found in the Heights of Aripo was that of missing Cocorite woman Keithisha Cudjoe who disappeared on January 24. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – TTPS

HOMICIDE investigators have confirmed that the decomposing body found in the Heights of Aripo last Friday are those of missing Cocorite woman Keithisha Cudjoe.

Cudjoe, 21, of Harding Place, was last seen on January 24.

Police said the body was confirmed as Cudjoe’s based on the type of clothing found, hairstyle and specific body piercings.

Cudjoe’s body was found in the same general area almost exactly one year to the day the body of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt was found.

Cudjoe’s body was found in a forested area by a bee-keeper who was setting swarm straps.

Speaking with Newsday, one of Cudjoe’s friends who circulated her picture in the hopes of finding her, also confirmed that the body found, was Cudjoe. The friend said he was left shaken on news of the confirmation.

Noting it was the same area where Bharatt’s body was found, Cudjoe’s friend suggested the police be especially vigilant in this area and called for more patrols.

“The only thing that comes to my mind is how devastated I am.

“I just hope there could be more patrols and maybe even consideration for a mobile police unit in the area Heights of Aripo to deter people from committing crimes there,” the friend said.

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries. No autopsy has been done as yet on Cudjoe’s body and thus cause of death is not yet known.