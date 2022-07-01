Relief coming for King Peter’s Bay Road residents

Tobago

Failed road infrastructure at King Peter’s Bay, Moriah, which is in line for major rehabilitation. – DIQUD

The Division of Quarries, Infrastructure and Urban Development has said plans are afoot for the rehabilitation of the King Peter’s Bay Road, Moriah. On June 22, Tobago House of Assembly officials; project designer, APR Associates Ltd; and contractor Carousal Trading Ltd began consultations with residents of King Peter’s Bay.

Over the years, residents have clamoured for the rehabilitation of dilapidated road infrastructure near the recently installed Sierra Scape revetment; and the upgrade of the road network to see greater accessibility to homes. Currently, families wishing to access their properties have to walk what seems like a never-ending flight of stairs. Where the narrow roads ends, area representative Ian Pollard told Newsday there are 192 steps which lead people to their homes. He said there are about 50 people living in that area and this has been their only option for decades.

He is hoping the steps can be replaced by a road to allow access to vehicles.

APR Associates Ltd is currently conducting soil tests to determine the most feasible approach for this steep terrain. The division said once the tests are completed, the project, which also promises to provide employment to youth in the area, will begin.