Rel­a­tives of a man cur­rent­ly seek­ing treat­ment for a heart at­tack at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal is ap­peal­ing for au­thor­i­ties to make haste in pro­cess­ing his COVID-19 swab so he can fi­nal­ly re­ceive the treat­ment he needs to save his life.